Getty Images

The Chiefs announced they have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension.

Butker, 23, has kicked in 29 games for the Chiefs the past two seasons. He is 62-of-69 on field goals, with a long of 54 yards, and 93-of-97 on extra points.

The Panthers made him a seventh-round pick in 2017, but he never kicked for Carolina.

Butker made 24 of 27 field goals last season (88.9 percent) and was good on 65 of 69 extra points.