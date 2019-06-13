Colts in “unique situation” of having almost everyone back from last season

AP

NFL offseasons are full of player movement, coaching change and other upheaval that can make teams look completely different than they were when the previous season came to an end.

There are exceptions to every rule and the Colts were a notable one this offseason. They had no major changes to their coaching staff or front office and they have 21-of-22 starters back from a team that went to the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

Center Ryan Kelly said it “makes it a lot easier” to get ready for a season when everyone is already on the same page and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said “everything was faster” this year than it was with new pieces all over the place in 2018.

“You always lose guys to retirement, free agency,” Sirianni said, via ESPN.com. “So this is a unique situation where we have all of our key players back, ready to go and build off what we did last year. So this is somewhat new territory for me.”

The Colts did add some new pieces like pass rusher Justin Houston and wide receiver Devin Funchess, but the basic plan in Indianapolis is to let last year’s team pick up where it left off.