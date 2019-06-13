Colts sign Obum Gwacham, waive Chunky Clements

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Chunky Clements won’t be heading to training camp with the Colts.

The Colts announced that they waived Clements on Thursday to make room for another defensive lineman. The team has added Obum Gwacham to their 90-man roster.

Gwacham was out of the NFL last year after failing to make the Jets out of training camp. He played for the Arizona AAF team during that league’s short existence this year.

Gwacham appeared in five games for the Jets in 2017 and 10 for the Saints over the previous two seasons. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over those appearances.

Clements signed with the Colts in late May. His two career regular season appearances came with the Texans in 2017.