Dak Prescott happy for Carson Wentz, still waiting on his deal

AP

Dak Prescott pulled a new Stetson out of a box to wear during his media availability Thursday. It came in handy when asked for a contract update.

“I’ve got my cowboy hat on, so I’m a Cowboy. Let’s say that,” Prescott said.

The quarterback’s representation and the Cowboys are in active negotiations to get a long-term deal worked out. But they have talked for a while now, and the deal Carson Wentz signed with the Eagles last week might have complicated things.

The Eagles agreed to a four-year, $128 million extension with Wentz, who has yet to start a playoff game. The contract did not go unnoticed by Prescott, who has a 3-2 record against Wentz, a 32-16 regular-season record and has started three postseason games.

“I was happy for Carson, a guy that deserves it, a guy who has been great in this league,” Prescott said. “[He] had an awesome year and potentially, without the injury, wins the MVP. Congrats to Carson. Knowing him personally, he deserves it.”

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. That puts him in line for the franchise tag, barring a long-term deal, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones always has expressed optimism at getting Prescott signed long term.

The offseason program ended Thursday and training camp begins with the first practice July 27. Will the Cowboys get a deal done with Prescott before the season opener?

“It happens when it happens,” Prescott said.

Prescott didn’t offer any more of an update on talks than that after allowing earlier this offseason that the sides have traded proposals.

“I’m involved,” Prescott said. “It’s about me. But they stand where they stand.”