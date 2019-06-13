Darius Slay on reporting to training camp: We’ll see

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Darius Slay made his decision to skip mandatory minicamp known ahead of time, but he’s not ready to share his plans for training camp this summer.

Slay appeared on The Pride Podcast Thursday and said “we’ll see” and “time will tell” when asked if he’d be at camp when it starts in July. Slay has two years left on his current contract, but is looking for a new one this year.

He didn’t offer any details about how conversations with the Lions might be playing out.

“I ain’t getting into that,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m going to let my agent and the organization kind of handle all that. I’m just going to be chill about it and see how it all plays out.”

Slay would incur fines of $40,000 a day if he does not report to camp. He is subject to fines of $88,650 for missing minicamp. He’s set to make a base salary of $12.55 million this year and $10 million next year.