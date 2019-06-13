Dwayne Haskins not worrying about starting season opener

AP

Dwayne Haskins is battling Case Keenum for the starting quarterback job in Washington. The 15th overall choice, though, isn’t concerning himself with that.

“I don’t really worry about starting Week One,” Haskins said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I just want to be ready to play Week One, whether that’s this year or next year or whenever my time comes for me to play. I just want to make sure that when I do play, I don’t want to look back.”

Keenum is new to the offense, having arrived via an offseason trade from Denver. Colt McCoy spent the offseason rehabbing after three surgeries on the ankle he broke last season.

Washington drafted Haskins as their franchise quarterback. He won’t sit the bench long, if at all, but he has work to do to beat out Keenum and McCoy in training camp.

Coach Jay Gruden likes where Haskins is after the offseason program, but the next six weeks could determine whether Haskins starts the season opener.

Haskins’ vacation plans include studying and training, trying to “find that 1 percent [improvement] every day.”

“When I know what I’m doing, I feel like I’m pretty good,” Haskins said. “Then, there are times where I got to freelance, where I don’t know. Just the biggest thing is trying to learn and add to the foundation every day. Once I figure out the plays, I feel like the sky’s the limit for me.”