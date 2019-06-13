Eagles make changes to medical staff for second straight year

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have made changes to their medical staff for the second year in a row.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the Eagles have parted ways with head team physician and head internist Stephen A. Stache after only one season.

As part of a restructuring of the department, the team has named Arsh Dhanota as their new chief medical officer. Dhanota comes to the Eagles after serving as the medical director of non-operative sports medicine at Penn Medicine.

The Eagles saw increased injury rates last season and several high-profile players found themselves sidelined.

“I think when you look at our IR list, there are a lot of good players on that list. There is no doubt about it. We have to study, we have to figure out ways to continue to get healthier and to keep our players on the field,” G.M. Howie Roseman said in January.

The move from Stache to Dhanota comes after the Eagles made more sweeping changes to the department a year ago. Head internist Gary Dorshimer, head physician Peter DeLuca and head trainer Chris Peduzzi were all let go after being with the team for nearly two decades.