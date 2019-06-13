Eagles promote Andy Weidl to VP of player personnel

Getty Images

After Joe Douglas left the Eagles to become the Jets’ General Manager, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said that Douglas was recruiting others from the team to join him with his new team.

Andy Weidl was one person Douglas might have targeted, but he’ll be staying put with a new title. Weidl has been promoted from director of player personnel to vice president of player personnel, which was Douglas’ title in Philly.

“Andy was raised in a great scouting community with the Steelers, Saints, and Ravens and then came to Philadelphia at the same time that we hired Joe,” Roseman said in a statement. “He’s grown from assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel and really deserves an opportunity to run the scouting department on a day-to-day basis as the vice president of player personnel. We’re excited about Andy.”

The Eagles also announced that Roseman has added the General Manager title to the executive vice president one. Brandon Brown is moving from assistant director of pro scouting to director of pro scouting and Ian Cunningham has been promoted from director of college scouting to assistant director of player personnel in other front office moves.