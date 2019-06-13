Earl Thomas feels like he’s in the “right spot”

AP

Safety Earl Thomas started practicing later than many of his Ravens teammates this offseason, which may be part of the reason why he said on Thursday that he didn’t want to come off the field as the final practice before training camp came to an end.

If so, it wasn’t the only reason. Thomas held a press conference on the last day of minicamp and said that he’s feeling no complications as a result of the broken leg that landed him on injured reserve last season.

Thomas said he feels like he’s in the “right spot” physically with training camp looming and it sounded like he feels like he’s in the right spot on another front as well. Thomas said he’s excited about what the Baltimore secondary can do this season and that he’s found “my type of guys” in the locker room.

Thomas wasn’t both healthy and happy all that often during the 2019 season. Keeping both those things in place this year should have a positive impact on the Ravens’ chances of returning to the playoffs.