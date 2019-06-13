Ex-security coordinator files discrimination lawsuit against Texans

Getty Images

An ex-security coordinator has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Houston Texans in regard to former General Manager Brian Gaine, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper.

Jeff Pope filed the lawsuit with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission following his dismissal by the team on May 8 after approximately two years with the franchise.

Pope’s attorney cited Gaine directly in the allegations of discrimination saying his dismissal was on the basis of race.

“I was going to handle this the way I handle most of my claims: quietly. When the Texans terminated Mr. Gaine, that caught my attention. They terminated him a few days after they spoke with their counsel. I found that to be unusual,” said N. Lucy Chukwurah, Pope’s attorney.

The Texans said Gaine’s firing last Friday had nothing to do with Pope’s allegations.

“We have just been made aware of Mr. Pope’s claim,” the Texans said in a statement. “We do not comment on pending litigation. The Houston Texans do not tolerate personal or professional discrimination of any kind.”

From Gaine’s firing last Friday out of the blue to allegations of tampering in their pursuits of New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, to Pope’s allegations of discrimination, the Texans have had better weeks.