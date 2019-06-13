Freddie Kitchens playing big role in offensive installation

AP

Freddie Kitchens always was going to continue with play-calling duties. But the Browns head coach has played a bigger role in the offensive installation than anticipated, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com cited a source who said Kitchens has done more in the offensive meetings “only because he’s been gathering input from all the offensive assistants and must make decisions on how the scheme will ultimately play out.”

The Browns hired Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator after Kitchens had the interim tag removed.

During organized team activities last month, Monken called the offense a “work in progress’’ because it is a combination of Kitchens’ offense from Arizona, Monken’s from Tampa and James Campen’s from Green Bay.