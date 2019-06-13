Gregg Williams issues challenge, sort of, to Jamal Adams

AP

Jets safety Jamal Adams quickly has become one of the best in the NFL at his position. But that doesn’t impress defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“I’ve coached a lot better people than you before,” Williams said to Adams.

And Williams didn’t say it only to Adams. Williams announced what he said to Adams during Williams’ first press conference as the team’s defensive coordinator, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Williams knows how to push buttons, even if he no longer has at his disposal the devices that once were available, like cash payments for incapacitating hits.

On that point, Williams has been reunited with a fellow former Saints assisant coach. Joe Vitt, who is coach Adam Gase’s father-in-law, gave strong testimony against Williams within the context of the broader #BountyGate controversy.

“Next question,” Williams said when asked about Vitt. “He’s a great friend of mine. Will always be a great friend. I don’t care what you’ve written.”

Williams also doesn’t care about Xs and Os. He attributes his ability to keep getting hired despite the bounty scandal and the cartoonish “kill the head” comments he made before a playoff game between the Saints and 49ers to one thing.

“The reason I keep getting hired is culture,” Williams said. “And culture beats strategy any day of the week. It’s how you find ways to play tougher, work harder. . . . It comes from an attitude.”

That’s the attitude that fueled the bounty scandal and the “kill the head” rant. So Williams has to do other things to find ways to get players to play tougher and work harder.

Apparently, those way include adopting a Jack-Palance-in-City-Slickers vibe and rattling off lines like, “I crap bigger than you.”