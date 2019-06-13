Jack Doyle back to running routes full speed

Getty Images

Jack Doyle still isn’t ready to practice, but he may be when it matters.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Doyle was on the field Wednesday running routes at full speed.

That’s a good sign, after offseason hip surgery, as well as the kidney injury that ended his season last year.

When well, Doyle is a consistent target for quarterback Andrew Luck, as he had 80 catches in 2017 and 59 in 2016.

Having Eric Ebron around is going to cut into his ability to match those kinds of numbers, but the fact he appears to be ready for camp is a positive.