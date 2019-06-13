Jaguars add wide receiver Tre McBride

Getty Images

The Jaguars added some more receiver depth before training camp, since they won’t be at full strength by then.

The team announced the addition of veteran wideout Tre McBride.

They also signed rookie defensive tackle Kalani Vakameilalo, and cleared the roster spots by waiving linebacker Nick Deluca and long snapper Christian Kuntz.

McBride and Vakameilalo were in their minicamp this week on tryouts.

McBride’s played in 17 games with the Bears and Titans. He caught eight passes for 144 yards in 2017.

The Jaguars aren’t particularly deep at the position anyway, and coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that Marqise Lee would not be ready to start training camp as he recovers from last year’s knee injury.