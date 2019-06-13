James Conner expects more help in backfield this year

AP

James Conner had a big job last season, trying to replace the production of Le'Veon Bell.

And he largely did it by himself.

But the third-year running back is expecting a little more help this season, based on what he’s seen so far this offseason.

“I think it’ll be spread out pretty evenly,” the Steelers running back said, via Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Jalyen Samuels showed last year during Conner’s absence with an ankle injury that he could produce (328 yards from scrimmage in three games), and fourth-round pick Benny Snell was productive in college last year (1,449 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns)

“I’ve seen his college tape. He’s also learned the offense really quick. I know he’ll be ready to play this year,” Conner said of Snell. “Jaylen, obviously, is going to make a lot of plays, too.”

Some help would be appreciated, as had nearly two-thirds of the Steelers’ carries and pass attempts to running backs last year, and while he was productive, the Steelers would be wise to not wear him out.