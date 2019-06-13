Jets sign Mark Myers, waive John Battle

Getty Images

The Jets have signed cornerback Mark Myers, the team announced Thursday. They waived safety John Battle in a corresponding move.

Myers originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Southeastern University product was a four-year starter for the Fire, making 91 tackles, 25 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 33 career games.

Battle originally signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent.

The LSU product recorded 139 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and 14 pass breakups from 2016-18.