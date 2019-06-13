Kenny Moore agrees to four-year extension with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts like the fact that they’ve kept their roster largely intact this offseason and they continue making moves that will help them extend the status quo a little longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with cornerback Kenny Moore on a four-year contract extension. There’s no word on the full financial terms, but Rapoport reports that the deal makes him the highest paid slot corner in the league in terms of new money.

Moore signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2017 and landed with the Colts on waivers after failing to make the 53-man roster in New England. He played in all 16 games as a rookie and had 77 tackles and three interceptions while starting all 15 games he played last season.

Moore joins punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes in getting extensions that show the Colts would like to keep the band together as long as possible.