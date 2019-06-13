Lamar Jackson might work with Tom House before training camp

AP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s progression as a passer is going to be watched closely once games get going later this year and he discussed his pre-camp plans to work on his throwing on Thursday.

The Ravens’ offseason program wrapped up with the end of minicamp and Jackson said that the three-day session was “very productive.” That’s a better review than he gave to his first days of work in the organized team activity period and an effort to extend the progress may include a visit with quarterback guru Tom House.

House and Adam Dedeaux have been the go-to tutors for NFL quarterbacks looking to work on their mechanics in recent years and Jackson said he might head to California for some of that work. He said will definitely be throwing with his teammates.

“July, we’re going to get together here or in Florida,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “We’re just going to try to get better, keep it going.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week that Jackson has “raised his level in every column” over the course of the offseason. He noted that has to keep happening for Jackson to get where he needs to be and the next few weeks will offer Jackson an opportunity to make that happen.