LeSean McCoy expects “same role” after worst season

LeSean McCoy‘s 31 years old, entering the final years of his contract, coming off his worst season, and just watched his team load up on options at his position.

Yet, for some reason, he expects everything to be the same.

“In this league, in general, it’s always competition,” McCoy said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “I’m a type of guy, I thrive off of having a big name. So when guys come to my team, they’re curious to see, ‘How is LeSean McCoy? Is he still a good player?’ I mean, I’m a dominant player. I think that speaks for itself. But I’ll be in the same role as last year. And I look forward to putting some numbers up and bouncing back from that last season.”

He was far from dominant last year, with a career-low 514 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His 3.2 yards per carry average was also the worst of his career.

Asked if his numbers were off by such a drastic margin because of a health issue, he replied: “I mean, there were some games I wasn’t right, but overall, it just didn’t work. I’ll just leave it at that. But I look forward to bouncing back this year.”

If that’s an attempt to blame the personnel around him, the Bills addressed that, with a massive overhaul of the offense. But that also included his own position, as they brought in still-productive elder Frank Gore, a solid backup in T.J. Yeldon, and spent a third-round pick on Devin Singletary, after parting ways with Chris Ivory.

“I think that, if I was the G.M. or the coach, you have two 30-year-old running backs, so you’ve got to eventually prepare for the future, that’s normal, I would do that,” McCoy said. “But there were so many requests for trades for me, people were trying to get me, [the Bills] didn’t make a move. This team here wouldn’t make a move. That shows confidence in that.

“I play with confidence, so I don’t let stuff like that move me. The guys in the room, that’s going to help us out. Like Frank, I’m sure, he’ll help us out. He’ll get some play, he’ll make some plays. With the rookie, you know, we’ll try to fit them in there. But I expect to be the main workhorse.”

If the Bills were offered anything of value for McCoy, it’s hard to understand why they didn’t take it, if only to get his $6.175 million off the books.

Despite all that, McCoy remains confident. For some reason.