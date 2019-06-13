Lions trading tight end Michael Roberts to Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots and Lions are trading again, with Detroit offering some tight end depth.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Lions are trading tight end Michael Roberts to New England in exchange for a future late-round draft pick.

Roberts might not have made the roster in Detroit, after the Lions used a first-round pick on T.J. Hockenson and signed Jesse James and Logan Thomas in free agency.

He might not make the roster in New England either, but the path is clearer, after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the recent release of Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and the suspension which will take Benjamin Watson out of the first four games.

Roberts was a fourth-round pick in 2017. He finished last year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury.

The Patriots and Lions have sent a number of players back and forth, with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn tapping into his connections in New England to trade players and picks often.