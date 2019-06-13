Marqise Lee, Cam Robinson won’t be ready for start of camp

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be without two key pieces to their new offense when they begin training camp.

Via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson were the only two players not expected to be available at the start of training camp.

Lee tore his ACL late last season, so not being ready at the beginning of August isn’t completely unexpected.

Robinson, however, tore his ACL in Week Two last year, making his continued absence a little more concerning.

The Jaguars still hope to get both back on the field at some point during camp, so it may be premature to sound the alarms, but Nick Foles‘ job will be considerably harder without them on the field.