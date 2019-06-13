Marquise Brown participates in drills for first time at Ravens practice

AP

Ravens first-round draft pick Marquise Brown hasn’t been cleared to practice fully, but he has done drills for the first time.

Brown, a wide receiver out of Oklahoma who is recovering from foot surgery, participated in his first drill on Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The video of the drill shows it was very low-impact, with Brown doing little more than walking in place and catching a football. But it’s a positive first step that Brown was participating at all.

‏

Brown had Lisfranc surgery in February and is hoping to be ready for training camp.

The cousin of Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, Marquise Brown was a first-team All-American at Oklahoma last year, when he caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.