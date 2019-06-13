Marshal Yanda had no thoughts of retirement after 2018

Getty Images

Marshal Yanda had no thoughts of retirement after finishing last season healthy. The Ravens offensive guard said Thursday, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, that he was prepared to retire after last season if he had to rehab again.

But Yanda played all 16 games last season after playing only two in 2017.

He said previously he nearly quit after the 2017 season following a second surgery on his right shoulder.

Yanda, 34, made his seventh Pro Bowl in 2018, and he received a contract extension through 2020 this offseason. At this point in his career, though, Yanda is taking things year by year.

He is back for 2019 and said he is feeling good heading into his 13th season.