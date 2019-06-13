Saints sign Rishard Matthews

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Rishard Matthews tried out for the Saints during this week’s minicamp and he’s set to be with the team at training camp as well.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word of Matthews’s signing on Thursday afternoon. The team waived wide receiver Travin Dural to make room for Matthews on the roster.

Matthews opened last season with the Titans, but asked for and was granted his release in late September. He signed with the Jets in October and had two catches for 13 yards before landing on injured reserve. He had 228 catches for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Titans and Dolphins before landing with the Jets.

The Saints also added Chad Hansen to their receiving group this week and have 13 wideouts on the roster overall.