Seahawks expect Will Dissly to return for training camp

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly‘s rehab from a season-ending knee injury is progressing nicely.

“We think he will be ready for camp,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Carroll said the team will decide in late July whether that means practice Day One for Dissly or a week or so into training camp. The Seahawks likely are cautious with Dissly, but they leave no doubt Dissly will be ready for the regular season.

Dissly went on injured reserve Oct. 2 after injuring his patellar tendon in a game against the Cardinals. He required season-ending surgery.

The rookie made eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks are well stocked at the position after acquiring Jacob Hollister in a trade with the Patriots. They also have veterans Ed Dickson and Nick Vannett.