St. Louis finally gets the Stanley Cup

Three years ago, St. Louis lost its second football team. Last night, St. Louis won its first Stanley Cup.

The Blues, after 51 years without an NHL title, took down the Bruins in Game Seven, 4-1. The visiting team withstood an onslaught in Boston throughout much of the first period. Then came a pair of goals before the first intermission, and off St. Louis went.

And, yes, this isn’t about football. But maybe it is. Maybe St. Louis becomes sufficiently emboldened by a hockey championship to try to lure their third NFL team to town, replacing the Rams. Which replaced the Cardinals.

The folks in St. Louis definitely are loyal. They had fans show up both to the hockey arena and to Busch Stadium to watch the game on TV. And they’ll likely have a major parade. In the euphoria that will ensue, perhaps someone will dust off the final proposal that was made to the Rams, pump it up a bit, and go trolling for an NFL team that may be interested in listening to what the Show Me folks may have to offer.