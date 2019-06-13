Taylor Gabriel sees “drastic change” in Mitchell Trubisky’s confidence

AP

The Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North in Mitchell Trubisky‘s first full season as a starting quarterback, but the general consensus is that there’s a lot of room for Trubisky to grow in 2019.

While a verdict on how much he’s grown will have to wait until the regular season, his teammates think things are moving in the right direction. Right guard Kyle Long said the quarterback has greater “command in the huddle” and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel has seen a “drastic change” in Trubisky’s confidence since the end of last season.

Trubisky sounds like he’d agree with those assessments of how things have changed for him.

“I’ve got a lot better grasp of the offense,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re way ahead as far as timing, operation, getting to the line of scrimmage, getting in and out, adjustment on all of our plays and just knowing where to go with the football — especially against all of these different looks the defense is throwing at us. I feel we’ve done really well. I feel like I have improved my game. We just have to keep getting better.”

Trubisky will continue his push to get better when training camp starts in July and the Bears will be hoping he rises enough to push the team even further than it went last year.