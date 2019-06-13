Teams have one week to comment on proposed new standard for pass interference

Getty Images

The NFL has announced what PFT reported today, that the Competition Committee plans to have the replay official use a different standard for determining whether to review pass interference in the last two minutes of a half. Now the league is giving teams one week to offer their input before final adoption of the rule.

The league’s Football Operations department announced today that in the last two minutes, the replay official will stop the game to initiate a review for pass interference under stricter criteria than for other reviewable plays. The reason for the stricter criteria is to prevent excessive stoppages of play.

A decision on the field will only be reversed when there is clear and obvious visual evidence that the call on the field was wrong.

Hail Mary plays will be reviewed the same way as any other play.

NFL teams will have one week to provide feedback on this idea before the final rule is adopted.