Titans sign Ryan Hewitt

Tight end Ryan Hewitt will need to brush up on the Titans playbook in the coming weeks.

Hewitt signed with the team on Thursday, so he won’t have the benefit of any work in the offseason program before he gets to training camp. The Titans announced that they waived tight end Keith Trowbridge in a corresponding move.

Hewitt played in 12 games for the Colts last season and helped them make the playoffs by catching a touchdown in their Week 17 win over the Titans. That was his only catch of the season, but Hewitt had 22 catches for 220 yards in four seasons with the Bengals.

Titans tight ends Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith both spent the offseason recovering from injuries. MyCole Pruitt, Cole Wick and Anthony Firkser round out the position group.