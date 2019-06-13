Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent by start of camp

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he’s had fun serving as a psuedo-coach over the course of the team’s offseason program, but he’s ready to get back to his usual role on the team.

It won’t be too much longer before he’ll be able to do that. Kelce’s been off the field for the entire offseason as he recovers from ankle surgery, but expects to have a green light to resume football activities once the team opens training camp.

“I’m ready to go,” Kelce told Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “It’s kind of been a little bit of an experience just not being able to really go out there and train for the upcoming season quite yet. . . . It’s been a little frustrating. I want to get out there and mesh with everyone and teach, have fun and get better. But right now, just getting healthy is the main thing, and I think we’re there. I think by the time training camp comes around, I’ll be 100 percent.”

Having a healthy Kelce is important to the Chiefs offense regardless of who else is available. Given the uncertainty about wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s availability, the tight end is even more essential so his return to full strength would be a positive way to kick off camp.