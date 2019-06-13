Trent Williams posts video of medical procedure

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams had a growth removed from his head earlier this offseason and posted video from another medical procedure on Thursday.

The video, which was noted by J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, shows Williams in bed wearing the socks given to patients in medical facilities while two people, one of whom is in scrubs, stand by a table at the foot of the bed.

Williams didn’t provide any details about what’s going on, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the procedure was scheduled to clean up the area around the scar from his previous surgery. It is not considered a major issue, but it’s unclear what it means for Williams’ return to the field.

Williams was not at Washington’s minicamp amid dueling reports that he is unhappy about his contract and that he is unhappy about how the team handled his medical situation. Team president Bruce Allen said he spoke to Williams and knows the truth, but did not share it.