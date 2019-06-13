Trevor Lawrence says he would “never” sit out a bowl game

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is talented enough that he could have been the first overall pick in the NFL draft this year, or could be next year — except that NFL rules say he’s not eligible for the drafter until 2021. But Lawrence says there’s no way he’ll sit out to save himself for the pros.

In fact, not only would Lawrence not sit out a season, he insists he’ll never even sit out a game. Lawrence told ESPN he wouldn’t sit out the last bowl game of his last year in college.

“Sitting out bowl games and stuff, that’ll never be me,” Lawrence said. “You won’t have to worry about writing those stories.”

Lawrence isn’t shy about his ambitions in the NFL.

“I want to be the best to ever play quarterback,” Lawrence said.

But he’ll have two more years in college before he can play in the NFL. And he says they’ll be two full years, bowl games and all.