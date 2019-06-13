Virginia McCaskey not a fan of throwbacks

Getty Images

On Friday, the Bears unveiled the 1936-inspired classic jerseys they will wear twice during the 2019 season. Bears owner Virginia McCaskey was 13 in 1936.

“I was in my first or second year of high school at that point,” McCaskey said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “And I wasn’t really paying that much attention to the uniforms. I was more interested in the players who were wearing them.”

The throwbacks have gotten the approval of the players.

“Those joints [are] wet,” Bears linebacker Khalil Mack said. “Those joints [are] wavy.”

The Bears will wear the throwbacks in Week Four against the Vikings and in Week 14 against the Cowboys. Coach Matt Nagy noted the “sweet” helmet with its orange-winged stripes, which reminds him of the helmet he wore as a college quarterback at Delaware.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller’s favorite part of the uniform is the socks, which was McCaskey’s least favorite part.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey relayed that his mother is only lukewarm on the uniform, turning her nose up at the socks.

“We had to get the approval of the owner of the team to put this project into motion,” George McCaskey said. “So I showed mom the artist’s rendering, and the first thing out of her mouth — and this is a quote — was ‘Well, those socks don’t turn me on.’”