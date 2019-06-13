Which NFL teams had the best in-season turnarounds?

Getty Images

In early January, the St. Louis Blues had the worst record in hockey. Today, they’re carrying around the Stanley Cup.

That stunning achievement sparked an idea for Thursday’s PFT Live. Which NFL teams have had the best in-season turnarounds?

Simms and I picked three each, and for my last pick — the one that put me over the top — Simms walked right into the trap that I set for him.

Check out the video. And add any other in-season turnarounds that you think we missed. And tune in for Friday’s PFT Live, where we’ll likely look to another sport to come up with an idea for a draft.