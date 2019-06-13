Zach Ertz has no problem with U.S. Women’s National Team 13-0 rout

Getty Images

Many in the hot take-industrial complex had an issue with the United States Women’s National Team running up the score and celebrating, in a 13-0 win against overmatched Thailand in the World Cup.

But Zach Ertz saw a parallel to his team’s march to a Super Bowl two years ago, and not just because his wife Julie Ertz plays for the American team.

“I’ve got a lot of thoughts on that,” the Eagles tight end said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “First of all, the first tiebreaker in the World Cup for the group stage is the goal differential. So it would be a crime for them to take the foot off the gas and then finish second in the group.

“Second, the best way to build team chemistry, and I think you guys saw that a couple years ago with us [during the Super Bowl season], was the way we celebrated with one another. And when you’re executing like that, and executing at a high level, the whole team gets excited. The whole team gets involved. And it’s really the best way to build chemistry because you see people so happy for another person’s success.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson gave Ertz Tuesday afternoon off so he could watch the game, and Ertz is flying to Paris Friday to watch the rest of the tournament, which could keep him there until the July 7 final.

And while he knows it’s unlikely, he’ll also take many more games like Tuesday’s.