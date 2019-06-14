Andy Reid’s advice to Chiefs: No crutches, and “small ears”

AP

With most of the league wrapping up their spring work Thursday, players were sent out into the world for the next six or seven weeks.

And Chiefs coach Andy Reid sent his out with a simple set of instructions.

Via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, Reid’s message to his players was clear.

“Don’t come back on crutches,” he said.

Assuming no surprise injuries between now and then, the Chiefs will be targets when convene for training camp in late July, among the short list of contenders in the AFC after three straight West division titles.

“We know expectations are high,” Reid said. “We appreciate that. Guys work hard to put themselves in this position. However, you’ve got to take care of what you can take care of . . . so the next five to six weeks are important weeks. You have to have small ears. You don’t need to listen to a lot.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to that them, urging his teammates to continue to work.

“We told them we’re not going backwards when we get to training camp,” Mahomes said. “When you’re at training camp you’re adding on and getting better every single day. You don’t want to lose all the stuff you’ve work for in OTAs and minicamp.

“So go out and enjoy the break but make sure you come back ready to go the first day.”

Preferably without crutches, and with normal-sized ears.