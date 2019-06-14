Bills claim Keith Towbridge off waivers from Titans

Getty Images

The Bills claimed tight end Keith Towbridge off waivers Friday. The Titans waived him Thursday.

Buffalo announced it cut tight end Mik'Quan Deane in a corresponding move.

Towbridge spent most of last season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

He played for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football this spring. After the league folded, Towbridge signed with the Titans.

Deane, who played at Western Kentucky, also has spent time with the Seahawks since going undrafted.