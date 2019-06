Getty Images

And then there were 24, none of them Bills.

The Bills announced that third-rounder Dawson Knox signed his four-year rookie deal Friday.

The Ole Miss tight end got a chance to work with the first offense during offseason work, with injuries sidelining tight ends Tyler Kroft and Jason Croom.

Knox was the last of the Bills’ draft picks to sign, and brings the league-wide total down to 24.