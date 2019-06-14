Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at age 75

Getty Images

Pat Bowlen, the principal owner of the Denver Broncos since 1984, passed away Thursday night at age 75 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Broncos released a statement from the Bowlen family just after midnight in Denver announced his passing.

“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.

“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.