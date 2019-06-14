Broncos to host public tribute for Pat Bowlen

Getty Images

The Broncos announced a Tuesday open house honoring owner Pat Bowlen.

Bowlen died Thursday. He was 75.

The Bowlen family will join the team in hosting the open-house public tribute celebrating the life and career of Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The tribute will include hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from Bowlen’s ownership as well as pictures and video celebrating his life and contributions. Members of the Bowlen family will attend to greet and thank attendees for their support.