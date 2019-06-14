Can Patriots salvage their relationship with Nick Caserio?

Getty Images

By all accounts, the Texans wanted Nick Caserio and Nick Caserio wanted the Texans. Now that the Texans have agreed to abandon their pursuit of Caserio, the question becomes whether he wants to stay with the Patriots.

Contractually, he has no choice. But if he decided that he wants to leave New England and if New England has kept him from leaving, the relationship could be fractured, irreparably.

And that door potentially swings both ways. Caserio may now be counting the days until he can leave, and the Patriots may begin to implement a strategy for eventually replacing him, on their terms and not on someone else’s.

Regardless of how it plays out, it bears paying attention to the dynamic between Caserio and the Patriots. Despite an 18-year history, the clock may now be ticking toward an eventual divorce.