Carlos Hyde: Chiefs offense is like a dream come true for me

Carlos Hyde is slated to serve as the backup to Damien Williams in the Chiefs backfield, but he’s not unhappy about that arrangement.

Hyde signed with the Chiefs after being released by the Jaguars and has spent the offseason learning his role with his new team. That’s involved a lot of work as a pass catcher, which Hyde said is “like a dream come true” because of his affinity for that part of the game.

“It’s not just a one-dimensional running back here,” Hyde said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “You do it all. You line up at receiver. You actually run routes. You’re not just a decoy . . . You really get to showcase your ability. I didn’t know they used the running back so much in the passing game until I got here. It put a smile on my face.”

Hyde only caught 10 passes while splitting last season between the Browns and Jaguars, but caught 59 passes for the 49ers in 2017 so he’s had some experience to draw on as he tries to make an impact in Kansas City this year.