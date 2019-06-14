Chandler Jones still motivated by trade from Patriots

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Chandler Jones‘ 41 sacks over the past three seasons are more than any other NFL player.

Jones is among the best pass rushers in the game, even if one statistical site left him off its list of top-50 players. The Cardinals pass rusher likely will carry that as a chip on his shoulder into this season.

Jones, 29, hasn’t yet forgotten the Patriots traded him three years ago, though he understands it was a business decision.

“I feel like at any time I can be traded,” Jones said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “It might sound bizarre to say, but I’m someone who has been in that situation. I’ve been traded before and that little sense of rejection is a crappy feeling, honestly. That’s what drives me. That’s what motivates me. I never want to get traded again.”

Jones, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension in 2017, is on the move from defensive end to outside linebacker. The scheme, the position, nothing seems to faze Jones. He just continues to produce with four consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks.

“It’s not about getting double-digit sacks,” Jones said. “The big thing is just being consistent. Speaking from a coach’s perspective, you want a player that’s consistent. You want a player that you know what you’re going to get day in and day out, on and off the field. A lot of that gives credit to some of my numbers, and hopefully I can stay consistent.”

  2. “I feel like at any time I can be traded,” Jones said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “It might sound bizarre to say, but I’m someone who has been in that situation. I’ve been traded before and that little sense of rejection is a crappy feeling, honestly.
    I like Jones but LOL @ Chandler’s “rejection.”

    If he had been willing to stay with the Pats over five years for around $11 million per year and $30 million guaranteed he probably does not get “rejected”.

    Chandler was not rejected, his agent priced him out of town. And the poor Pats have suffered dearly only winning two of the three Super Bowls they have played in since they “rejected” Chandler; with lots of help from Joe Thuney in all three Super Bowl appearances, and two wins, and Malcolm Mitchell in one Super Bowl win..

  3. I bet it’s a huge chip but its on him he went off the rails got shipped out and sees the pats keep winning super bowls but in the end he cashed in so it could have been wosre.

  4. He is mediocre vs double teams and/or stronger quality at the Tackle spot.

    And, he’s full of crap saying what he said. If he wasn’t so concerned about being paid the most and using sacks to justify it, he’d still be in NE.

    BB fleeced the Cardinals and Jones was one guy who sent them in to cap hell, along with Fitzgerald, Palmer, Mathieu, Calais Campbell, etc.

    The Pats got Thuney (one of the best) and Malcolm Mitchell and won 2 SBs playing in 3.

    BB will say goodbye to Thuney, as he will cash in and their rookie Guard from Arkansas will restart the process, with NE never going into a cap hell.

    These kinds of players are full of it and are not serious about winning a ring.

    He made his choice with his outlandish salary demands.

  5. If the Patsies didn’t trade him, maybe they get past Philly. Maybe they don’t let Matt Ryan run it up on them in the first half.

    Cardinals certainly got the better end of that trade, regardless of the weak-kneed explanations their homers will offer up.

  6. That’s bunk that he can’t pay the run. He’s a great edge player. Some of my fellow Pats fans can’t help but to feel jilted even if the team doesn’t offer a contract to a player exiting the franchise. You can’t pay them all. Especially the ones that are going to command top dollar. Some of those guys you gotta let go. Anyway…

    I wonder if Chandler is now the most famous of the three Jones brothers?

  7. Yeah… Chandler is not bad against the run, not at all, and his PFF grades on the exact same stat, bear that out.

    There was no “Fleecing” of the Cardinals in this deal, thats innacurate.

    Chandler Jones has been an excellent player in Arizona, and obviously the Patriots have had success.

    The Patriots have had more success, however Chandler Jones has been far and away the best player involved.

    No “Fleecing” in that trade at all.

