Chargers sign third-rounder Trey Pipkins to wrap up draft class

The Chargers are the latest team to wrap up all of their draft pick signings.

The team announced on Friday that third-round selection Trey Pipkins agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The Chargers picked seven players in April overall.

Pipkins is making the jump from Sioux Falls to the NFL after the Chargers plucked him from the Division II school. Pipkins was named an All-American at that level for his work during the 2018 season. He then got a longer look from scouts at the postseason East-West Shrine Game and Scouting Combine.

He showed good athletic ability at both and has the kind of size NFL teams are looking for at tackle, but there’s likely to be a lot of developmental work before Pipkins is in line for playing time on offense.