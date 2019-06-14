Colts sign third-rounder Bobby Okereke

AP

Linebacker Bobby Okereke became the final 2019 Colts draft pick to sign with the team when he agreed to a four-year deal on Friday.

The other nine deals were done in May, but third-round picks have often taken a longer time to sign under the current CBA due to more negotiable language in their contracts.

Okereke led Stanford with 96 tackles last season. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his final collegiate season.

Okereke was the subject of a sexual assault investigation while in college and was cleared by the school during a Title IX hearing. No criminal charges were ever filed. The Colts said that they were aware of the investigation and spoke to Okereke about it, but did not speak to his accuser while gathering information about what happened.