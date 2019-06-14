Earl Thomas: Lamar Jackson is a “star in the making”

AP

Lamar Jackson has “raised his level in every column” this offseason, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The quarterback’s progression has led many of his teammates to believe that Jackson is in for a big season . . . and career.

“He’s a star in the making,” safety Earl Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Box office.”

Thomas was with Russell Wilson for seven seasons. He’s in his first season with Jackson.

While Jackson went 6-1 as a starter, he proved a better runner than thrower. He rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns, while passing for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns. He completed only 58.2 percent of his passes.

So Jackson has worked on improving as a passer and will continue to do that this offseason, working with his personal quarterback coach Joshua Harris and possible quarterback guru Tom House.

“I got better with my fundamentals, but I’m not perfect,” Jackson said. “So I’m going to keep working on it always. You’re never too great, so I have to keep going.”