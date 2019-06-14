Foles says Jaguars will make good use of Fournette in the passing game

AP

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has 58 catches so far in his NFL career. He may have more than that this year.

New Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles says throwing to the running backs will be a big part of the offense.

“That’s a threat,” Foles said, via Jaguars.com. “If you ask any defender, when a running back can go out of the backfield and not only run the ball and protect, but he can receive, that’s really tough on a defense. I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of great running backs in my career that have made me look good because what they can do and there is nothing better than throwing the ball to a running back and letting him miss a guy. That’s what I love about backs. If you can catch, you can do so many different things. You can have a lot of fun out there.”

Can Fournette catch? He knows the scouting report on him coming out of LSU was that he was only a runner, but he thinks he can show that he’s capable of doing more as a receiver out of the backfield.

“I came from a running school where we ran the ball a lot,” Fournette said. “I’m not really worried about what anybody else says – if I can’t catch or anything like that. It’s a new year, a new season. We’ll see when the season opener comes.”

Fournette’s 2018 season was a big disappointment. In 2019 he may be more productive, with a greater role in the Jaguars’ offense.