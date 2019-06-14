Frank Reich: Extending Kenny Moore sends right message to rest of team

Getty Images

The Colts signed cornerback Kenny Moore to a four-year contract extension on Thursday that followed a pattern of other deals they’ve struck recently.

Moore was set for restricted free agency in 2020, but the Colts made a longer commitment to a player who has shown consistent improvement since joining the team as a waiver claim in 2017. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes recently signed similar extensions and the team has also re-signed cornerback Pierre Desir, defensive lineman Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Mark Glowinski this offseason.

Head coach Frank Reich was talking about Moore on Thursday when he said he believes others on the team understand that the Colts are willing to reward players who do well, but the message could extend to all of those moves.

“Embodies what being a Colt is all about,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “[I] just think that sends the right message to the building for the long term.”

The Colts have 21-of-22 starters back from last season, which only underlines the message that the team wants to develop and retain their own players whenever possible.