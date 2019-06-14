Fritz Pollard Alliance is “deeply troubled” by allegations against the Texans

Getty Images

Earlier this week, allegations emerged of racial discrimination against the Houston Texans. The Fritz Pollard Alliance responded to the situation via a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance is deeply troubled by allegations of systemic racial discrimination within the Houston Texans organization adversely impacting African-American employees,” Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves said in a statement. “Allegations of this nature, if true, should not be tolerated anywhere in our great country and certainly not within America’s game. While only allegations at this point, they are serious. We call on the NFL to carefully monitor this situation and, if the allegations have merit, to take strong appropriate action.”

Former Texans security coordinator Jeff Pope has filed a racial discrimination claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The filing could be a precursor to litigation.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance presents itself as being dedicated to promoting diversity and equality of job opportunity in the coaching, front office, and scouting staffs of NFL teams. It has not legal authority, but it has the ability to place public and/or private pressure on the league in situations like this.