Giants sign first-rounders Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker

Getty Images

The Giants have two of their three first-round picks under contract.

The team announced the signings of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Deandre Baker on Friday. Quarterback Daniel Jones, the third first-round pick, and linebacker Oshane Ximines, a third-round selection, are the only unsigned members of the draft class.

Lawrence was taken with the 17th overall selection — acquired in the Odell Beckham trade — after making 36 starts at Clemson. He had 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a blocked kick and a two-yard touchdown run during his final year in school, but missed the final two games after testing positive for ostarine. Lawrence maintains that he never knowingly took the substance.

The Giants traded back into the first round to take Baker, who was a three-year starter at Georgia. He intercepted seven passes over the course of his time in Athens and joins Lawrence in being projected for a role right off the bat in his rookie season.